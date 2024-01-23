50°F
Crime

Police: Fake lawyer forged judges’ signatures on court documents

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 23, 2024 - 7:54 am
 
Cenia Poulsen (Metropolitan Police Department)
A woman who authorities said pretended to be an attorney for about two years forged the names of judges to file false court documents, according to an arrest warrant.

Cenia Poulsen, 36, was charged with 17 felony counts including theft, forgery and preparing a simulated legal document, court records show.

Last week police arrested Poulsen, saying in a statement that she had been pretending to be an attorney since January 2022 and went by aliases Cenia Del Pozo and Cenia Carillo.

The 40-page warrant described several instances where Poulsen posed as an attorney. Clients thought she was assisting them with filing divorces, adoption cases and reviewing non-disclosure agreements.

While working at Goldberg Injury Law, Poulsen defrauded the firm of more than $7,000 by using a company card to make transactions. At the same firm, she asked a colleague to loan her $15,000 and then created a fraudulent email from her bank in an effort to pay the colleague back.

During one investigation, according to the warrant, police found Poulsen’s internet searches included, “can you be charged with theft if you return the item,” and “how to explain your story to a cop.”

In August, Poulsen filed documents in a divorce case by forging a judge’s signature. The couple Poulsen worked with believed they were legally divorced based on the fraudulent documents.

Victims paid Poulsen hundreds of dollars and sometimes more than $1,000 via Venmo or other peer-to-peer payment systems for Poulsen’s services.

Poulsen’s attorney declined to comment Monday.

Poulsen remains in custody without bail and is due in court on Feb. 15.

Police asked anyone with information to call 702-828-3251. To remain anonymous, call 702-385-5555 or visit crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.

THE LATEST
77-year-old man shot dead in North Las Vegas
By / RJ

North Las Vegas police found the man after receiving reports of shots fired at around 4:30 p.m. Sunday at a residence in the 3900 block of West Alexander Road near Bola Drive

