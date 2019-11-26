Police find car, but not driver, in Las Vegas Strip hit-and-run

Las Vegas police on Tuesday found the car involved in a critical injury hit-and-run crash Monday morning outside of the Wynn Las Vegas, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Las Vegas police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on the Las Vegas Strip near Wynn Main Gate Drive on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police on Tuesday found a car involved Monday’s hit-and-run crash on the Strip that critically injured a 52-year-old man, but investigators are still searching for the driver.

Police were called about 6:10 a.m. Monday, after a newer-model Toyota Camry struck Dimitri Oleinik, who was crossing Las Vegas Boulevard in front of the Wynn Las Vegas outside a marked crosswalk, the Metropolitan Police Department said. The Toyota fled north on Las Vegas Boulevard, “never stopping to check on injuries or call medical and police.”

Police on Tuesday found the car, identified as a black 2019 Camry. Two men were inside the car but ran from police, according to a Metro news release.

It was unclear where police found the car.

Oleinik was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition on Monday.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run driver is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-4060 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

