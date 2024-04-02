73°F
Police find dozens of guinea pigs in couple’s car, 30 dogs in hotel room

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 2, 2024 - 3:52 pm
 

Police in Boulder City said they arrested a couple in their 70s after pulling over a car that had 51 guinea pigs and rabbits inside it.

Eleven of the guinea pigs were dead, police said.

Officers had stopped the car for a broken taillight at about 5 p.m. Friday near Nevada Way and Juniper Way.

”When the occupants rolled down a window, officers could smell dead animals inside the car,” said a press release from Boulder City.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department also got a search warrant and found 30 dogs, with 10 already dead, inside a hotel room linked to the couple in Las Vegas.

A search at their home resulted in 15 dogs and more guinea pigs being found, police said.

The couple face 11 misdemeanor animal cruelty charges. Their names hadn’t yet been released on Tuesday.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.

By / RJ

The shooting was reported about 5:15 p.m. on the 4000 Block of Escondido Street, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Braden Schrag.

