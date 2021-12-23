Police find dying infant, emaciated dogs in sex offender’s Las Vegas apartment

Authorities confirmed that they were investigating what led to 3-month-old Majesty Laster’s death at University Medical Center.

Malcolm Laster (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police found a dying infant and several emaciated dogs inside the apartment of a registered sex offender, according to a report released Wednesday.

Authorities confirmed that they were investigating what led to 3-month-old Majesty Laster’s death later that day at University Medical Center.

But the girl’s relationship to Malcolm Laster, accused of harboring three emaciated dogs and multiple litters of puppies in the same home, was not disclosed.

She was found Nov. 25 inside the apartment at 5370 E. Craig Road. The Clark County coroner’s office had not determined Majesty’s cause and manner of death as of Wednesday afternoon.

Police were first called to Malcolm Laster’s apartment at 7 a.m. that day after a report of a dead baby, according to his arrest report.

Responding officers discovered an illegal breeding operation, which resulted in his arrest. One of the female dogs who had given birth and one of her puppies later died.

At least 13 puppies were taken from the home and three other adult dogs were rescued.

Laster was charged Tuesday with one count of willful and malicious torture of an animal. He was released on $6,000 bail and his next court appearance had not been released as of Wednesday.

Court records show Laster is a registered sex offender after he pleaded guilty in 2013 to pandering a child with force.

Las Vegas police declined to provide further details on the child’s death, citing an open investigation.

