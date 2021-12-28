Police find truck involved in deady hit-and-run, still searching for driver

Las Vegas police have located a white box truck involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in the eastern Las Vegas Valley early Tuesday and are trying to identify the driver.

Las Vegas police are seeking the public's help in locating a white box truck involved in a fatal crash in the eastern Las Vegas Valley early Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Lt. David Gordon said at 5:42 a.m. police were called to a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian on Charleston Boulevard near Hollywood Boulevard. Police later confirmed that the victim died and that detectives responsible for investigating fatal crashes were at the scene.

Police said a white box truck was involved in the crash and it that had damage to the right side and was missing the right side lower mirror. By noon, police said they’d found the truck and were trying to figure out who was driving it at the time of the collision.

Police asked anyone with information to call detectives at 702-828-3535. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can also call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or go online to www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

The crash closed Charleston between North Fogg Street and Hollywood for hours. The road was reopened at 9:45 a.m.

