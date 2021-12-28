50°F
Police find truck involved in deady hit-and-run, still searching for driver

Police located the damaged white box truck involved in the hit-and-run fatal that occurred early Tuesday morning in eastern Las Vegas and are working to identify the driver.
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 28, 2021 - 7:32 am
 
Updated December 28, 2021 - 1:06 pm
Las Vegas police are seeking the public's help in locating a white box truck involved in a fata ...
Las Vegas police are seeking the public's help in locating a white box truck involved in a fatal crash in the eastern Las Vegas Valley early Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Las Vegas police were investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on East Ch ...
Las Vegas police were investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on East Charleston Boulevard early Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police were investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on East Ch ...
Las Vegas police were investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on East Charleston Boulevard early Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police have located a white box truck involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in the eastern Las Vegas Valley early Tuesday and are trying to identify the driver.

Lt. David Gordon said at 5:42 a.m. police were called to a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian on Charleston Boulevard near Hollywood Boulevard. Police later confirmed that the victim died and that detectives responsible for investigating fatal crashes were at the scene.

Police said a white box truck was involved in the crash and it that had damage to the right side and was missing the right side lower mirror. By noon, police said they’d found the truck and were trying to figure out who was driving it at the time of the collision.

Police asked anyone with information to call detectives at 702-828-3535. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can also call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or go online to www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

The crash closed Charleston between North Fogg Street and Hollywood for hours. The road was reopened at 9:45 a.m.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

