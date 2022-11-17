Police, firefighters to provide holiday safety tips

Las Vegas police are expected to provide safety tips Thursday for residents shopping during the holiday season.

Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police are expected to provide safety tips Thursday for residents shopping during the holiday season.

Capt. David Sims of the Metropolitan Police Department’s Summerlin area command plans to discuss shopping safety tips, according to a statement from the department.

In a statement from the city of Las Vegas Thursday, Nevada Department of Public Safety Chief Jason Potts warned that residents should always lock their vehicles while shopping and take their valuables with them when they leave their vehicles parked, ideally in a well-lit area.

Potts had suggestions for people traveling over the holidays as well, including leaving lights on a timer and not displaying valuables through windows or boxes in a garbage can.

Las Vegas Fire Department Chief Fernando Gray warned in the city’s statement that across the country, firefighters respond to 2,000 fires on Thanksgiving inside residential buildings, causing about five deaths annually.

More than $20 million in property loss is reported annually, according to the United States Fire Administration.

Gray provided tips on safely cooking turkeys, including staying home and supervising while food is cooking. He also warned that artificial Christmas trees should be fire resistant, and real trees should be frequently watered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.