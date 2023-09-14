Police: Former apartment manager embezzled more than $161K

The report claims she had tenants pay her directly and allowed people without leases to live on the property and pay her, among other fraudulent transaction methods.

Chelsey Howard (Metropolitan Police Department)

A former Las Vegas apartment complex manager faces multiple felony charges after she was accused of embezzling more than $160,000 from her former employer.

Chelsey Howard faces charges of theft, forgery, unlawful felony act regarding computers and use of a credit card without the owner’s consent, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

The report claims she had tenants pay her directly and allowed people without leases to live on the property and pay her, among other fraudulent transaction methods.

The owner and manager of the 216-unit Sunridge Apartment Homes, on Vegas Valley Drive near Nellis Boulevard, reported the alleged embezzlement by two former employees.

The second name was redacted in the police report, and it is unknown if that person faces charges. Both were terminated on March 10, 2021.

A forensic audit revealed fraudulent adjustments made by Howard in the complex’s management system from September 2019 through March 2021 totaled nearly $162,000, the arrest report said.

“These actions by Chelsey Howard were in fact enhanced due to the moratorium issued as a result of COVID19, especially in the year 2020,” the report stated. “The theft was easily hidden by the property manager from the owners during this time.”

