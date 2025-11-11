Police: Henderson man accused of throwing dog in trash says coyote attacked animal

Randy Katz, 60, was taken into custody Friday on one felony count of willful or malicious torture of an animal, according to the Henderson Police Department.

A 60-year-old man accused of throwing a dog into a trash bag in Henderson, leading to its death, told a detective that a coyote had bitten the animal and that he didn’t want his girlfriend to see the dog’s injuries, according to his arrest report.

Randy Katz was arrested Friday by the Henderson Police Department on one felony count of willful or malicious torture of an animal, according to the report.

Henderson police said that a dog was found in a trash bag near Via Da Vinci and Via Firenze in the Inspirada neighborhood on Nov. 4.

That evening, resident Shawn Scibilia was bringing in his trash can when he noticed that his recycling bin appeared “heavier” than usual, the report said. When he opened the lid, he found a dog moving and making “labored breathing sounds” inside a trash bag. Scibilia and his wife, Xiao Scibilia, took the animal to Inspirada Animal Hospital, according to police.

Veterinarians said that the dog, named Baily, had a fresh “puncture or bite wounds” near its neck, bruising in the armpit and abdomen, according to the report. One doctor said that Baily’s bloodwork indicated that the dog was severely dehydrated.

Shortly after being hospitalized, the dog went into cardiac arrest, and hospital staff began CPR but were unsuccessful. Baily died from said injuries, according to police.

The report said that Baily had a microchip, which helped police identify a previous owner, Chantell Kaaihue, a then-coworker of Katz’s late wife. Kaaihue gave Baily to Katz because Baily had “developed a relationship with” the couple’s other dogs while living together.

Years later, Katz’s wife died of cancer, and his 85-year-old mother recently died, according to police.

In October, police were called to his home after receiving a report that his mother was unresponsive, according to the report. Reviewing body-worn camera footage of officers responding to the medical event, detectives observed that there were three dogs in the home, one of which matched Baily’s description.

At Katz’s home, police said they collected a Hefty trash bag, blue medical gloves, and two swabs of what appeared to be blood on the floor next to the kennel.

“Randy admitted that … Baily was somehow able to get out of the residence,” the report stated. “Randy began walking west away from his residence when he found Baily lying in the middle of the street.”

Katz told police that he thought Baily was dead because it appeared that a coyote bit her and she was “lifeless.”

According to police, Randy said that another one of his dogs also was bitten by a coyote, which caused a serious injury.

“Having to deal with this” led Katz’s girlfriend, April Tattam, to be depressed for a period of time, the report said.

“Due to not wanting April to get upset when arriving home from work, Randy picked up Baily, walked to his residence, and laid Baily on the ground on the front porch. Randy admitted that he walked back into his residence, obtained a trash bag and gloves and placed Baily inside the garbage bag while tying the bag closed,” the report read.

Baily was found in a trash bin two houses down from where Katz lives, police said.

