Police hunting for suspect in Las Vegas package thefts

Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a 29-year-old man suspected of stealing packages from outside of people’s homes four times since November.

Edson Manzano, 29 (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police suspect 29-year-old Edson Manzano of stealing packages four times in residential areas near the Summerlin Parkway and the 215 Beltway in the northwest Las Vegas Valley, the Metropolitan Police Department said Friday. Officers began investigating the first theft report on Nov. 29, and three other thefts were reported on Thursday.

Detectives are also asking for help finding the car Manzano was last seen driving, a silver 2017 Hyundai Sonata with a Nevada license plate of 63F569, police said.

To avoid thieves looking to steal packages left on doorsteps, Metro advises people to be home when packages are delivered or to have them sent elsewhere, such as the office or the house of a friend who will be home.

Metro also advises shoppers to be wary while going to malls and stores during the holiday season. Police recommend people to lock their vehicles or hide valuables when you shop, avoid shopping alone, park in well-lighted areas and pay attention to those around you.

Anyone with information about Manzano’s whereabouts or the vehicle he was last seen driving can call Metro’s northwest area command patrol investigations section at 702-828-8577. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.