Crime

Police ID driver suspected in hit-and-run that killed toddler

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 18, 2023 - 5:50 pm
 
Fredy Escamilla-Lopez (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Police on Tuesday have identified a driver accused of a hit-and-run that left a 19-month-old baby dead in east Las Vegas Valley.

On Feb. 18 around 11:20 p.m., Fredy Escamilla-Lopez, 28, was driving a 2004 Nissan Titan north on Spanish Drive, near Spanish View Lane. The Nissan drifted to the left and eventually drove onto the sidewalk and into a block wall, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Escamilla-Lopez took two girls out of the truck and left it at the crash scene.

According to the coroner, 19-month-old Maya Escamilla died on March 2 at University Medical Center.

Police said a 9-year-old girl suffered minor injuries.

Escamilla-Lopez fled the area before police arrived at the crash. On Tuesday, police identified him as the driver and released a photograph of him.

Anyone with information can call police at 702-828-3786 or to remain anonymous call 702-385-5555.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

