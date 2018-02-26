Police ID suspect in attack on student Friday at UNLV

UNLV police identified a man suspected of using homophobic slurs while battering a student Friday at the Student Union.

Gino Flinn (UNLV Police Services/Twitter)

UNLV police have identified a man suspected of using homophobic slurs while battering a student Friday at the Student Union.

Gino Flinn battered the student at 11 a.m. before running away from the building after other students intervened, police said.

Flinn is black, about 6 feet 2 inches and 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, police said.

Anyone with information on Flinn can contact UNLV police at 702-895-3668.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.