Police ID suspect in fatal crash involving stolen truck

Las Vegas police identified a woman they suspect plowed a stolen pickup into a patrol car and two other cars Wednesday, killing one woman.

Officers arrested Oriana Vine Leausa, 26, on a fatal DUI charge after the series of crashes, according to booking and jail records. A Metropolitan Police Department release later identified her as Oriana Leusa. Her bail will be set in court.

Metro accused Leausa of driving a silver Dodge Ram in a series of crashes. The pickup first hit a patrol car near Sahara Avenue and Fort Apache Road about 4:45 p.m.

“Our officer is OK at this point,” Capt. Roxanne Burke said at the scene Wednesday evening. He was taken to University Medical Center’s trauma unit for injuries that were not life-threatening.

After the initial crash, police said the Ram continued north on Fort Apache. The Ram crossed the center turn lane and entered the southbound lanes, striking a gold Saturn Aura and a Toyota Camry. The woman driving the Saturn was treated at UMC, but the woman driving the Camry died on scene, which Burke called “a tragic loss of life.”

A second officer was pursuing the truck when the fatal crash happened, Burke said.

“As (the officer) came around the curve, attempting to find a visual of the suspect vehicle again, there was already dust and debris,” she said.

Before the crashes began, the woman driving the stolen pickup was part of a scheme to steal a different vehicle, police said.

The woman in the truck had pulled up to a nearby parking lot, where she had agreed to meet people selling a different vehicle, Burke said. The woman was with a man.

Police said the man got out of the stolen truck and checked out a silver, four-door 2004 BMW with the owners present. While checking out the vehicle, he suddenly drove off in it, Burke said, and the woman in the stolen pickup followed.

It was the owners of the BMW who first contacted police. They tried to follow the pair as they made their escape, but lost sight of their BMW and instead followed the separately stolen truck, Burke said. The crashes happened about 15 minutes later.

Leausa was hospitalized at UMC in critical condition but Metro later listed her injuries as minor.

It’s unclear if impairment was a factor. It was also unclear when the truck was first reported stolen.

A stretch of Fort Apache was closed for several hours. It reopened about 3 a.m. Thursday

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.