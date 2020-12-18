Police: ID theft suspect previously arrested on similar charges

A Las Vegas woman with multiple prior arrests for financial crimes and drugs has been arrested while in possession of other individuals’ credit cards and personal financial information, police said.

A Las Vegas woman with multiple prior arrests for financial crimes and drugs has been arrested while in possession of other individuals’ credit cards and personal financial information, police said.

Las Vegas police said Chiffon Johnson, 31, was arrested during a traffic stop of a sport utility vehicle in the 3500 block of Paradise Road on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

“We conducted a vehicle stop on the SUV,” police said. “The passenger of the vehicle was not wearing a seat belt. When I asked the passenger for her information, she handed me a fake Nevada identification card.”

Police said in an arrest report for Johnson that a search of the woman’s pockets turned up tin foil with heroin in it. The woman told police she didn’t know her own Social Security number. Police finally confirmed the woman was actually Johnson, who had multiple felony warrants for possession of narcotics and possession of a financial forgery lab. Johnson is also a two-time convicted felon for possessing credit cards without owners consent and possessing documents of another person’s identifying information. Police said she also had “multiple fraud priors” and drug cases.

“An inventory of Johnson’s backpack revealed more than twenty credit cards,” police said. “Multiple laptops, multiple phones, flash drives, a note book with multiple people’s names, date of births, social security numbers, account information with passwords, social security cards, laminating sheets, an id printer, multiple checks, multiple fake IDs and fake military identification cards.”

Johnson was booked on charges of obtaining person’s identification of another, possession of documents to commit forgery, establishment of a financial forgery lab with intent to commit an unlawful act and possession of drugs. A criminal complaint has not been filed in the case. Johnson remains in custody at the Clark County Detention Center. She is scheduled to be back in court Monday.

