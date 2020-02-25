Police identify man arrested on suspicious package charge

A Las Vegas man arrested in connection with the discovery of a suspicious package at a storage facility on Friday is identified as Daniel Spitler, 39.

Clark County Detention Center booking records show Spitler is facing a single count of possessing, manufacturing or disposing of a explosive device. He was booked at the jail Friday night.

The arrest stems from an incident earlier in the day on Oakey Boulevard near Interstate 15. Las Vegas police said they were called at 11:20 a.m. to the 4600 block of West Oakey Boulevard, then learned during their response of what they described as a “suspicious package” inside a storage unit not far away in the 1900 block of Oakey Boulevard.

There, the officers found a suspicious package inside a U-Haul storage unit, according to a Metropolitan Police Department statement. The investigation caused an evacuation of the surrounding area for much of the day.

Spitler was arrested at approximately 7 p.m. Friday, police Lt. Ken Nogle said. Further details were not immediately released on exactly what was found in the package.

