Police identify officer involved in Wednesday east valley shooting

Las Vegas police at the scene of an officer-involved shooting near East Sahara Avenue and Sloan Lane on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas police officer involved in an east valley shooting Wednesday night has been identified.

Officer Coleman Oswald, 37, has been employed with Metro since 2009. He is assigned to the Homeland Security Special Operations Division, Special Weapons and Tactics

Bureau.

Oswald has been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of the incident.

The man who was shot has not been identified. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in unknown condition.

The incident started around 3:35 p.m., and officers responded near Nellis Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue after reports of a man with a gun in a confrontation with another person, according to Metropolitan Capt. Joshua Martinez.

Police said the man stole a tow truck and a police helicopter followed the truck until it reached the 5700 block of Baffy Circle, near Sloan Lane and Sahara Avenue. The man barricaded inside a home causing SWAT officers to respond.

“The suspect fled out of the garage on a motorcycle (and) armed with a firearm,” Martinez said.

Officers used low lethal weapons to knock the man off the motorcycle, Martinez said, but he continued running with the gun and pointed it at officers.

An officer fired at the man, who was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

No officers were injured.

Metro has investigated eight police shootings and nine total instances of officers deploying deadly force this year.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter David Wilson contributed to this report.