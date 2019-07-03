Police in barricade situation in central Las Vegas

The Metropolitan Police Department has shut down vehicle and pedestrian traffic near Vegas Drive and North Jones Boulevard while they work a barricade situation.

Las Vegas police were working a barricade situation Wednesday afternoon in the central valley.

The standoff occurred about 8:35 a.m., as detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department’s major violators bureau were searching for a wanted man near several fourplex buildings on the 1400 block of North Jones Boulevard, near Vegas Drive, spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said.

Details from the scene were not immediately clear and it wasn’t known what crime the man was suspected of committing, she said.

Police were treating the call as a barricade and were set up in a shopping center parking lot across from the fourplexes early Wednesday afternoon. They also were closing pedestrian and vehicle traffic near the intersection and in the shopping center, Meltzer said.

No injuries were reported as of 1:15 p.m.

Meltzer asked people to avoid the area until the situation was resolved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

