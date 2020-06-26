102°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Crime

Police in Clark County won’t enforce directive on face masks

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 26, 2020 - 12:24 pm
 

Police departments in Clark County will not criminally enforce Gov. Steve Sisolak’s directive requiring people to wear masks in nearly all public spaces to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

The directive, which went into effect at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, applies to all indoor public spaces and in outdoor spaces where people might congregate and where social distancing of at least 6 feet is not possible. Exemptions include children under 10 and those with medical conditions or disabilities that would prevent a person from wearing a mask. The directive also requires businesses to institute a “no mask, no service” policy.

On Wednesday, when the mandate was announced, Sisolak said those who disobey the directive could be cited or face a civil penalty.

“I would hope that we would not get to that point where I have police officers walk around with a ticket book for people,” he said.

As of Friday, Henderson and North Las Vegas police officials said officers instead will educate the public on the benefits of wearing facial coverings.

“The City of Henderson Police Department recognizes the use of facial coverings and social distancing as an effective method to reduce the spread of Covid-19 and supports these practices when residents are in public places,” the department wrote in an emailed statement. “In the spirit of collaboration, we believe educating people on the requirements and asking for compliance, our citizens will comply with Governor Sisolak’s recent directive.”

Across town, the North Las Vegas Police Department will lead by example, according to officer Alexander Cuevas. All officers are required to wear masks while on duty, and “will remind the public about masks and encourage them to adhere to the Governor’s orders.”

Cuevas said the department also will work with Clark County officials and the Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration on business code enforcement.

Similarly, Las Vegas police spokeswoman Alejandra Zambrano said Friday that non-compliant businesses would “fall under the responsibility of business licensing” officials in Clark County and in the city of Las Vegas.

But “in regards to criminal enforcement, there are numerous exemptions in the Directive regarding people in public not wearing a mask,” Zambrano said. “Specifically, law enforcement cannot verify a medical condition claim that would exempt a person from wearing a mask.”

The governor’s directive comes on the heels of surging infection rates in the state and widespread public disregard for guidance on the use of masks.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 7-2-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Do’s and don’ts of wearing face masks starting today
Do’s and don’ts of wearing face masks starting today
2
We tried Wynn’s ‘re-imagined’ buffet. Here’s what we found.
We tried Wynn’s ‘re-imagined’ buffet. Here’s what we found.
3
Laid-off Drew Las Vegas staffers sue owner, claim money owed
Laid-off Drew Las Vegas staffers sue owner, claim money owed
4
Sisolak says face coverings required starting Friday
Sisolak says face coverings required starting Friday
5
Nevada adds record 497 new COVID-19 cases, as Clark County adds 397
Nevada adds record 497 new COVID-19 cases, as Clark County adds 397
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Crime Videos
Police investigate officer-involved shooting in northern Las Vegas - Video
An individual who police say was brandishing a sword was shot and injured by Las Vegas police, prompting a barricade situation in the central Las Vegas Valley on Monday, June 23. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Woman steals truck, fires at officer - Video
Shanita Hearns, 34, of Las Vegas shot at Henderson Police officers after stealing a truck from a gas station at Horizon Drive and Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson on May 31. She was eventually arrested near Tropicana Avenue and Decatur Boulevard after Nevada Highway Patrol officers jumped a median to ram into the side of the truck. (Henderson Police Department)
Mobbed Up - Part Five teaser
A look at some of the interesting reminders of a mob life in the home of Frank "Lefty" Rosenthal, featured on the fifth episode of the Mobbed Up podcast. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shootings during Las Vegas protest leave 1 dead, officer in critical condition
A Las Vegas police officer was shot and critically injured Monday night. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police briefing on shooting during Black Lives Matter protest
Sheriff Joe Lombardo briefs the media on shootings during the Black Lives Matter protest that left one man dead and a Metro officer in critical condition on Monday, June 1, 2020.
Customer reacts to store looting
Longtime customer Najja Hashim talks about the looting of a neighborhood convenience store. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Search continues for homicide suspects - Video
In October 2017, 62-year-old David Rathbun was reported missing by family members and later found deceased in Arizona. The Las Vegas police homicide section is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 55-year-old Charles Ausiello and 45-year-old Jolene Hibbs who are suspects in Rathbun’s death. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Two men were stabbed Thursday morning at a central Las Vegas home - Video
Two men were stabbed at a central Las Vegas home, Thursday morning, May 21, leaving both with life-threatening injuries. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Cellphone tower destroyed In Nye County - Video
The Nye County Sheriff's Office is investigating a cellphone tower being destroyed in Pahrump. (Nye County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
Shots Fired in Downtown Las Vegas
Police reported that they were investigating a shooting in which a suspect fired a weapon at officers on Fremont Street on Monday, May 4, 2020.
Police briefing on officer-involved shooting northeast of Las Vegas - VIDEO
Metro Police Department Capt. Nichole Splinter gives a briefing from the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Apex Road and Interstate 15, northeast of Las Vegas, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police ID man killed in officer-involved shooting - VIDEO
A 24-year-old man with a sawed-off shotgun was shot dead by Las Vegas police in front of a red car the man allegedly tried to steal toward the end of car a chase Tuesday with speeds of more than 100 mph through multiple areas of the valley. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide after a man was found deceased in the parking lot of a strip mall at 9640 W. Tropicana Ave. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Homicide briefing
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in southwest Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate homicide
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in southwest Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate officer-involved shooting in east valley - VIDEO
Las Vegas police on Tuesday were investigating an officer-involved shooting in the east valley. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nye county detective returns home from hospital - VIDEO
A Nye County Sheriff’s Office detective who was shot in March was released from the hospital Wednesday and is recovering at home with family. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)
Metro officer arrested for allegedly stealing from K-9 charity
An officer with the Metropolitan Police Department for more than two decades was arrested by the agency on Friday and booked into jail on suspicion of stealing thousands of dollars from a Las Vegas police foundation.
Police investigate shooting in northwest Las Vegas - VIDEO
Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting in the Desert Shores community, near Lake Mead and Rampart boulevards, on Thursday, April 9, 2010. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pahrump man accused of killing roommate in fight over drugs - VIDEO
A Pahrump man was arrested Saturday after the Nye County Sheriff’s Office said he killed his roommate during a fight over drugs. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)
Las Vegas Strip hotels to honor slain trooper Thursday night - VIDEO
A tribute to honor the life of slain Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Jenkins is scheduled for Thursday night on the Strip. (James Schaeffer and Chase Stevens / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police seek help in identifying central valley robbery suspect - VIDEO
(LVMPD)
Police investigate apparent murder-suicide
Las Vegas police investigate an apparent murder-suicide in the 3900 block of Chasing Heart Way on Saturday, March 28, 2020. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Slain NHP trooper escorted by hundreds of police cars to coroner’s office - VIDEO
Law enforcement vehicles escorted Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Benjamin Jenkins’ body as it was driven to the Clark County coroner’s office Friday night. (James Schaeffer and Le'Andre Fox / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigating after man found shot on street in Henderson - VIDEO
A 22-year-old man was found shot to death on a residential street in Henderson on Friday afternoon, police said. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Read More