Police investigate after body found in Henderson

Henderson police are investigating after a body was found Monday morning on the 1200 block of Equestrian Drive.

Police said they were dispatched to the scene about 10 a.m.

“This is an open and active investigation,” police said in a statement about 11:10 a.m. “No further details can be provided at this time.”

