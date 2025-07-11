Police investigate after dog found dead in crate near Las Vegas dumpster

Police are investigating after a dog was found dead in a crate near a dumpster Friday morning in the east Las Vegas Valley.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a dog was found dead in a crate near a dumpster Friday morning in the east Las Vegas Valley.

According to police, authorities responded at about 6:20 a.m. to a report of a deceased dog found in a crate next to a dumpster near the 100 block of North 27th Street.

Clark County Animal Protection Services is assisting with the investigation, police said.

No further information was immediately available.