Police investigate apparent homicide in central Las Vegas Valley

Officers responded to a missing-person call on the 5700 block of Garden Grove Avenue around 10 a.m.

Las Vegas police are investigating an apparent homicide Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, on the 5700 block of Garden Grove in the central Las Vegas Valley. (Alexis Egeland / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating an apparent homicide Tuesday night in the central Las Vegas Valley.

Officers responded to a missing-person call on the 5700 block of Garden Grove Avenue, near South Rainbow Boulevard and West Flamingo Road, just before 10 a.m., according to Metro Lt. Allen Larsen.

After a preliminary investigation, homicide detectives were called in to take over, Larsen said.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

