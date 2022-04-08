71°F
Police investigate assault of Eldorado High staff member

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 7, 2022 - 9:35 pm
 
Updated April 7, 2022 - 9:37 pm
A staff member at a northeast Las Vegas high school was assaulted after school Thursday, officials said.

Police responded to Eldorado High School after a report of a assault of a staff member after dismissal, Principal Christina Brockett said in a message to parents.

“CCSD PD and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are currently investigating and a person of interest is in police custody,” Brockett said.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

