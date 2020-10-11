Police investigate attack on the Strip

Las Vegas police say a person was attacked by a group of people on the Strip Saturday night.

Police responded to a call in the 3400 block of Las Vegas Blvd around 7:45 p.m.

They say they found an adult victim who was attacked by a group of unidentified people.

The victim was taken to UMC with non-life threatening injuries.

As of 11 p.m., police had no suspects in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.