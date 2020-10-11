Police investigate attack on the Strip
Las Vegas police say a person was attacked by a group of people on the Strip Saturday night.
Police responded to a call in the 3400 block of Las Vegas Blvd around 7:45 p.m.
They say they found an adult victim who was attacked by a group of unidentified people.
The victim was taken to UMC with non-life threatening injuries.
As of 11 p.m., police had no suspects in custody.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.