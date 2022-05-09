Police investigate attempted homicide at youth camp

A teenager was arrested after an attempted homicide at the Mount Charleston camp.

Las Vegas police are investigating an attempted homicide at the Spring Mountain Youth Camp at Mount Charleston. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Las Vegas police are investigating an attempted homicide at the Spring Mountain Youth Camp at Mount Charleston.

Police spokesman Misael Parra said that at 10:45 a.m. Friday, police were called to an address on the 2400 block of Angel Peak Place, which is the address for the youth camp. The camp is a juvenile facility for males between the ages of 12 and 18 who have been sent there by a juvenile court judge because of delinquent acts.

Parra said the call led police to open an investigation into an attempted homicide. He declined to release further information, saying only that an arrest was made in the case.

Clark County Detention Center records show that a Tavari Pearson, 15, was booked at the jail Saturday on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder and one count of battery by strangulation on a protected person. Pearson was booked under the same event number as the one generated by police for the investigation at the youth camp.

Las Vegas Justice Court records indicate that the charges against Pearson were “denied” during an initial appearance Saturday, and that Pearson’s case then was transferred to Juvenile Court.

Clark County describes the youth camp on its website as a facility that meets the therapeutic, educational, social, medical and recreational needs of approximately 240 young men. The average length of stay is approximately six months and the average age is 15½ years.

Youth are required to attend structured educational programming, the county said.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow

@GlennatRJ on Twitter.