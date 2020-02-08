Police investigate barricade situation in southwest Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating a barricade situation that stemmed from a “domestic violence incident” Saturday morning in a southwest valley gated neighborhood.

Officers were called about 7:05 a.m. to the 10000 block of Emerald Pools Street, a residential area near Mountains Edge Parkway and Buffalo Drive, after report of a “domestic violence incident,” Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Nogle said. Police believe a man is inside a home in the area and has refused to come outside.

SWAT officers also were at the scene Saturday morning, Nogle said.

No weapons were used by the suspect before police were called, and the victim is not inside the home with him, Nogle said.

Police have a “small area” of the neighborhood blocked off while investigators attempt to contact the man inside the home, he said.

“There is no immediate danger to people in the area,” he said.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.