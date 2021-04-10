Police investigate body found in west Las Vegas Valley

Homicide detectives are helping investigate after a body was found Saturday morning in the west Las Vegas Valley.

Homicide detectives are helping to investigate after a woman's body was found Saturday morning of Charleston and Rampart boulevards on Saturday, April 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Police investigate a report of a body found Saturday, April 10, 2021, at West Charleston Boulevard and Apple Drive in Las Vegas. (Elliot Bauman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Investigators believe a woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash before her body was found Saturday morning near a west Las Vegas Valley shopping center, police said.

About 7 a.m. Saturday, a manager at a convenience store near Rampart and Charleston boulevards found the woman’s body lying on the rocks in front of the business, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said. Homicide detectives were initially called to help with the investigation, but have turned the case over to traffic investigators, he said.

The woman is believed to be 25 to 35 years old, Spencer said. Police believe she was struck in the roadway on Charleston Boulevard, directly west of Rampart Boulevard.

“We’re still trying to determine what vehicle struck her,” Spencer said.

Investigators continued to search for surveillance footage in the area on Saturday morning.

Further information was not immediately available.

Note: An earlier version incorrectly identified the community where the body was found.

