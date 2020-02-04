Police investigate burglary during open house in Summerlin

Las Vegas police are investigating a burglary in Summerlin carried out during a real estate open house event Sunday.

Photo of suspect in a Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, burglary at a Summerlin area open house event. (Metro Facebook page)

Photo of suspect vehicle in a Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, burglary at a Summerlin area open house event. (Metro Facebook page)

Photo of suspect vehicle in a Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, burglary at a Summerlin area open house event. (Metro Facebook page)

Police said the people who carried out the burglary near South Hualapai Way and West Sunset Road included at least three men and three women. A surveillance camera captured images of the suspects’ faces.

“One of the facial pictures is very good and we’re hoping someone can help us identify her!” police at the Summerlin Area Command wrote on their Facebook page.

The burglary happened about 3:30 p.m.

The owner of the home, Paul Wilkes, posted a video and still photos of the suspects on his Facebook page.

“These kids robbed my house during an open house 2/1/20 at around 2:30-3:00 p.m.,” Wilkes wrote on his Facebook page. “Driving silver/grey mustant type car and a red car…please let me know if you recognize them.”

“Las Vegas police said multiple suspects entered the home and, while two distracted the Realtor, others stole property from the master bedroom,” police said on Facebook.

Police released nine surveillance photos of the suspects. They also released two photos of vehicles believed to be used in the crime.

Anyone with information on the identity of the individuals is asked to call police at 702-828-9455 or 702-828-9471. Anonymous tipsters can reach out to Crime Stoppers of Nevada at 702-385-5555.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.