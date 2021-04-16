71°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Crime

Police investigate discovery of human remains at Las Vegas home

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 16, 2021 - 12:44 pm
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police are investigating the discovery of human remains at a home in northwest Las Vegas.

Police homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said the remains were discovered on Thursday at a home in the 8300 block of Shore Breeze Drive, near North Rampart and West Lake Mead boulevards. Police returned to the home to conduct further investigation on Friday.

“We started forensically processing yesterday afternoon and expect to be finished this evening,” Spencer wrote in a text message Friday.

Spencer said police do not know if foul play was involved in the person’s death. Further details were not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Woman accused of stealing watches valued at $82K from men on Strip
Woman accused of stealing watches valued at $82K from men on Strip
2
New program offers down payment help for first-time homebuyers
New program offers down payment help for first-time homebuyers
3
Allegiant Stadium tours open to the public
Allegiant Stadium tours open to the public
4
Home for sale offers peek into one of Las Vegas’ exclusive neighborhoods
Home for sale offers peek into one of Las Vegas’ exclusive neighborhoods
5
Ann-Margret recalls ‘Wow!’ moment, Elvis in UNLV Hall of Fame event
Ann-Margret recalls ‘Wow!’ moment, Elvis in UNLV Hall of Fame event
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST