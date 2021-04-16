Police investigate discovery of human remains at Las Vegas home

Las Vegas police are investigating the discovery of human remains at a home and said they have not determined whether foul play was involved in the death.

Las Vegas police are investigating the discovery of human remains at a home in northwest Las Vegas.

Police homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said the remains were discovered on Thursday at a home in the 8300 block of Shore Breeze Drive, near North Rampart and West Lake Mead boulevards. Police returned to the home to conduct further investigation on Friday.

“We started forensically processing yesterday afternoon and expect to be finished this evening,” Spencer wrote in a text message Friday.

Spencer said police do not know if foul play was involved in the person’s death. Further details were not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

