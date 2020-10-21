89°F
Crime

Police investigate domestic-related barricade situation

By Tony Garcia Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 21, 2020 - 2:57 pm
 
Updated October 21, 2020 - 3:08 pm

Craig Road is closed near Las Vegas Boulevard North as police investigate a barricade situation Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called just after 1:20 p.m. to the 5300 block of East Craig Road for reports of an armed man preventing a woman and child from leaving an apartment, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

SWAT and crisis negotiators are responding and this is an ongoing incident, the release said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

