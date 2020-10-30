Police investigate explosion at Las Vegas apartment complex

Las Vegas police are investigating a possible explosive device at an apartment complex in central Las Vegas.

A private security guard blocks entry to the Shelter Island apartments, 3770 University Center Drive, where police were investigating a possible explosive device at the complex on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. Police said there were no injuries and none of the occupants were in danger. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a possible explosive device at an apartment complex in central Las Vegas.

Police said a “possible device” exploded at an apartment on the 3700 block of University Center Drive, near East Flamingo Road and South Maryland Parkway, sometime after 7 a.m.

“No injuries or major damage,” a police lieutenant said in a text to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Police said detectives who specialize in investigations of explosive devices, known as armor detectives, were on scene. Further details were not released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.