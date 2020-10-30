Police investigate explosion at Las Vegas apartment complex
Las Vegas police are investigating a possible explosive device at an apartment complex in central Las Vegas.
Las Vegas police are investigating a possible explosive device at an apartment complex in central Las Vegas.
Police said a “possible device” exploded at an apartment on the 3700 block of University Center Drive, near East Flamingo Road and South Maryland Parkway, sometime after 7 a.m.
“No injuries or major damage,” a police lieutenant said in a text to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Police said detectives who specialize in investigations of explosive devices, known as armor detectives, were on scene. Further details were not released.
This is a developing story. Please check back for details.
Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.