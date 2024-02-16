Police investigate fatal hit-and-run in northeast valley

The pedestrian was was hit about 8:25 p.m. while trying to cross Nellis Boulevard at Harmon Avenue, police said.

Police say this hood ornament from a 2001-2009 Jaguar X-Type vehicle was from a vehicle in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, on South Nellis Boulevard about a block south of East Harmon Avenue in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

For the second night in a row, a pedestrian has been struck in a hit-and-run crash in the Las Vegas Valley.

The driver fled the scene while the pedestrian was declared deceased.

The pedestrian was was hit about 8:25 p.m. Thursday while trying to cross South Nellis Boulevard about a block south of East Harmon Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Miguel Ibarra said in a text.

A similar hit-and-run crash on Wednesday night left a man in critical condition and police searching for the vehicle.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.