Crime

Police investigate fatal hit-and-run in northeast valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 15, 2024 - 10:10 pm
 
Updated February 16, 2024 - 5:51 am
Police say this hood ornament from a 2001-2009 Jaguar X-Type vehicle was from a vehicle in conn ...
Police say this hood ornament from a 2001-2009 Jaguar X-Type vehicle was from a vehicle in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, on South Nellis Boulevard about a block south of East Harmon Avenue in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

For the second night in a row, a pedestrian has been struck in a hit-and-run crash in the Las Vegas Valley.

The driver fled the scene while the pedestrian was declared deceased.

The pedestrian was was hit about 8:25 p.m. Thursday while trying to cross South Nellis Boulevard about a block south of East Harmon Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Miguel Ibarra said in a text.

A similar hit-and-run crash on Wednesday night left a man in critical condition and police searching for the vehicle.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

