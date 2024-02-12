41°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

Police investigate fatal shooting in southwest Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 11, 2024 - 10:07 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal shooting Sunday night in the southwest valley.

Just before 8:40 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 7200 block of Bellavia Avenue, near Hacienda Avenue and Tenaya Way. When police arrived, they found one person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

The person who was shot died at the scene.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.

MOST READ
1
Raiders free agent says there’s one team he will never play for
Raiders free agent says there’s one team he will never play for
2
Notorious ‘best bettor in the world’ wagers $1.1M on Super Bowl
Notorious ‘best bettor in the world’ wagers $1.1M on Super Bowl
3
Son loses mom’s house because of Medicaid choice
Son loses mom’s house because of Medicaid choice
4
On eve of Super Bowl Sunday, Las Vegas hotel room rates plummet
On eve of Super Bowl Sunday, Las Vegas hotel room rates plummet
5
CARTOON: What Biden forgot when he showed up at the Super Bowl
CARTOON: What Biden forgot when he showed up at the Super Bowl
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
‘Can you get him out of here?’ Man gets life sentence in 2016 fatal shooting near Strip
‘Can you get him out of here?’ Man gets life sentence in 2016 fatal shooting near Strip
Suspect in Tupac killing hires private attorney
Suspect in Tupac killing hires private attorney
Lawsuit filed against woman accused of killing North Las Vegas pastor
Lawsuit filed against woman accused of killing North Las Vegas pastor
Man accused of killing police officer not competent to stand trial
Man accused of killing police officer not competent to stand trial
Telles hires Las Vegas defense attorney, plans to go to trial in March
Telles hires Las Vegas defense attorney, plans to go to trial in March
Teen accused of killing bicyclist faces another attempted murder charge
Teen accused of killing bicyclist faces another attempted murder charge