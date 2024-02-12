Police investigate fatal shooting in southwest Las Vegas

One person died of an apparent gunshot wound in the southwest Las Vegas Valley on Sunday night, police said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal shooting Sunday night in the southwest valley.

Just before 8:40 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 7200 block of Bellavia Avenue, near Hacienda Avenue and Tenaya Way. When police arrived, they found one person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

The person who was shot died at the scene.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

