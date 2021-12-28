Police investigate hit-and-run crash involving pedestrian

Lt. David Gordon said at 5:42 a.m. police were called to a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian on Charleston Boulevard near Hollywood Boulevard.

Las Vegas police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in the eastern Las Vegas Valley.

Lt. David Gordon said at 5:42 a.m. police were called to a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian on Charleston Boulevard near Hollywood Boulevard. Gordon did not immediately provide information on the condition of the victim but did say that detectives responsible for investigating fatal crashes were responding to the scene.

The crash closed Charleston between North Fogg Street and Hollywood. Motorists were advised to find alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

