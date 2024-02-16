Police investigate hit-and-run that killed pedestrian
For the second night in a row, a pedestrian has been struck in a hit-and-run crash in the Las Vegas Valley.
The driver fled the scene while the pedestrian was declared deceased.
The pedestrian was was hit about 8:25 p.m. Thursday while trying to cross South Nellis Boulevard about a block south of East Harmon Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Miguel Ibarra said in a text.
A similar hit-and-run crash on Wednesday night left a man in critical condition and police searching for the vehicle.
