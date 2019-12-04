Police investigate man’s death at east Las Vegas apartment complex

Las Vegas police are investigating the slaying of a man in a residential area near Washington Avenue and Pecos Road early Wednesday.

Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said officers were called “to a report of a man down” in the 3500 block of Folage Drive just after 7 a.m.

”Officers responded and found a Hispanic or White male believed to be in his mid-20s deceased on scene,” Spencer said. “Right now we are canvassing, looking for witnesses who observed anything. We did speak with some neighbors who did hear what they thought were gunshots at around 5 a.m.”

