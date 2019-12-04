Police investigate man’s slaying in east Las Vegas residential area

Las Vegas police are investigating the slaying of a man in a residential area near Washington Avenue and Pecos Road early Wednesday.

Metro Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer talks about an investigation into a man's death at an east Las Vegas apartment complex on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said officers were called “to a report of a man down” in the 3500 block of Folage Drive just after 7 a.m.

“Officers responded and found a Hispanic or white male believed to be in his mid-20s deceased on scene,” Spencer said. “Right now we are canvassing, looking for witnesses who observed anything. We did speak with some neighbors who did hear what they thought were gunshots at around 5 a.m.”

As of Wednesday afternoon police had not determined a motive in the shooting, according to a news release.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man, as well as his cause and manner of death, after his family has been notified.

Anyone with information on the crime may call Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

