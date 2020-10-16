Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Henderson

Henderson police have blocked off a portion of Boulder Highway while investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon.

(Henderson Police Department Facebook)

North Boulder Highway from Sunset Road to Galleria Drive was closed while police investigate an “officer-involved shooting,” according to a statement Henderson police posted on Twitter at 7:04 p.m.

Details regarding the shooting were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

