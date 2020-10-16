77°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Crime

Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Henderson

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 15, 2020 - 7:47 pm
 

Henderson police have blocked off a portion of Boulder Highway while investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon.

North Boulder Highway from Sunset Road to Galleria Drive was closed while police investigate an “officer-involved shooting,” according to a statement Henderson police posted on Twitter at 7:04 p.m.

Details regarding the shooting were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Casino floors could change forever, thanks to social distancing
Casino floors could change forever, thanks to social distancing
2
Golf course once owned by Billy Walters again eyed for housing
Golf course once owned by Billy Walters again eyed for housing
3
Trump’s weekly $300 boost coming to jobless this month
Trump’s weekly $300 boost coming to jobless this month
4
Atari gives glimpse at proposed Las Vegas hotel
Atari gives glimpse at proposed Las Vegas hotel
5
CARTOON: Not the best idea?
CARTOON: Not the best idea?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST