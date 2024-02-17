62°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

Police investigate possible carjacking in southeast valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 16, 2024 - 4:54 pm
 
Las Vegas Review-Journal
Las Vegas Review-Journal

Motorists are asked to avoid the area near East Tropicana Avenue and Boulder Highway for a police investigation into a possible robbery or carjacking.

Henderson police said they were was investigating along with a Metropolitan Police Department helicopter, Henderson’s SWAT unit and Metro officers.

A collision was reported about 3 p.m. Friday near Warms Springs Road and Marks Street with preliminary information of a robbery or carjacking perhaps have taken place.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
1
Only a few Las Vegas hotels don’t charge resort fees
Only a few Las Vegas hotels don’t charge resort fees
2
CARTOONS: What Democrats can’t figure out about Trump
CARTOONS: What Democrats can’t figure out about Trump
3
How much do Las Vegas residents need to make to afford rent?
How much do Las Vegas residents need to make to afford rent?
4
Super Bowl streaker: ‘I literally just paid $42,000 to go to jail’
Super Bowl streaker: ‘I literally just paid $42,000 to go to jail’
5
‘We never signed a contract’: Clark County seeks to steer F1 course
‘We never signed a contract’: Clark County seeks to steer F1 course
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Police investigate hit-and-run that killed pedestrian
Police investigate hit-and-run that killed pedestrian
Substitute CCSD elementary teacher faces abuse, neglect charges
Substitute CCSD elementary teacher faces abuse, neglect charges
Police: Motorcyclist dead after running red light
Police: Motorcyclist dead after running red light
Police ask residents to watch for ‘party houses’ during Super Bowl weekend
Police ask residents to watch for ‘party houses’ during Super Bowl weekend
Truck theft began weekend thefts that secured cash from stolen ATM
Truck theft began weekend thefts that secured cash from stolen ATM
Reported bomb threat causes early dismissal at Rancho High School
Reported bomb threat causes early dismissal at Rancho High School