Police investigate possible carjacking in southeast valley

Henderson police say they are investigating along with a Metropolitan Police Department helicopter, Henderson’s SWAT unit and Metro officers.

Las Vegas Review-Journal

Motorists are asked to avoid the area near East Tropicana Avenue and Boulder Highway for a police investigation into a possible robbery or carjacking.

Henderson police said they were was investigating along with a Metropolitan Police Department helicopter, Henderson’s SWAT unit and Metro officers.

A collision was reported about 3 p.m. Friday near Warms Springs Road and Marks Street with preliminary information of a robbery or carjacking perhaps have taken place.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.