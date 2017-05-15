Police investigate possible kidnapping in northwest Las Vegas

(Thinkstock)

Police are investigating a possible kidnapping in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

Just before 3 p.m. Monday, police received a report that a man was seen putting his hand over a woman’s mouth and pushing her into a black sedan near South Hualapai Way and the 215 Beltway, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The caller told police that another man was inside the vehicle, Metro spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said.

The sedan may have left the scene headed eastbound on Centennial Parkway, Meltzer said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

36.1184717,-115.3171301