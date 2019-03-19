Police investigate ‘racial’ threat at Las Vegas high school

Arbor View High School (Google Street View)

Las Vegas and Clark County School District police departments are investigating racially motivated threats made toward Arbor View High School.

The threats made on social media toward students of Arbor View, 7500 Whispering Sands Drive, was reported to police Monday night, CCSD police Sgt. Bryan Zink said, noting that school police were working with the Metropolitan Police Department.

A message sent to parents Tuesday morning from Principal Kevin McPartlin described the posts on social media as including “racial comments and possible threatening messaging.”

An Instagram account that appears to have been created specifically for the threats said in a post on Sunday, “Looking at my high school I realized I need to cleanse the hallways. There are to (sic) many (racial slur for African-Americans) in this school. We must act now.”

As of early Tuesday, police had not identified a suspect or determined if the threat is credible, Zink said.

“We are working hard on this right now,” he added.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

