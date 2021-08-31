96°F
Crime

Police investigate report of suspicious device near Fashion Show mall

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 31, 2021 - 2:49 pm
 
Las Vegas police were investigating a report of a suspicious device near the Fashion Show mall ...
Las Vegas police were investigating a report of a suspicious device near the Fashion Show mall on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police were investigating a report of a suspicious device Tuesday afternoon near the Fashion Show mall.

Metropolitan Police Department officers received a report of a “suspicious item” on the 2000 block of Fashion Show Drive at approximately 1:10 p.m.

Metro’s All-Hazard Regional Multi-agency Operations and Response team has been called to the scene, the department said.

Fashion Show Drive was closed between Sammy Davis Jr. Drive and Las Vegas Boulevard South as officers investigated the report.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

THE LATEST