Police investigate ‘small explosion’ near Las Vegas Convention Center area

Police are investigating an incident Thursday where a suspicious item was left near a business in the 300 block of Convention Center Drive.

‘You need to leave my office’: Grand jury transcripts show rift between Henderson councilwomen

Las Vegas officer injured after pursuit with possible kidnapping suspect

Police block off streets around Convention Center Drive and Paradise Road on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (NDOT FASTCam)

Police block off streets around Convention Center Drive and Paradise Road on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (NDOT FASTCam)

Police are investigating an incident Thursday where a suspicious item was left near a business in the 300 block Convention Center Drive.

“Through the course of the investigation, detectives determined that a small explosion occurred but no injuries have been reported at this time,” the Metropolitan Police Department said in a release.

“Out of the abundance of caution, Westbound and Eastbound traffic on Convention Center Drive from South Las Vegas Boulevard to Paradise Road has been shut down,” police added. “Please avoid the area, as this is an ongoing investigation”.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.