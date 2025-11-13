76°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

Police investigate ‘small explosion’ near Las Vegas Convention Center area

Police block off streets around Convention Center Drive and Paradise Road on Thursday, Nov. 13, ...
Police block off streets around Convention Center Drive and Paradise Road on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (NDOT FASTCam)
Police block off streets around Convention Center Drive and Paradise Road on Thursday, Nov. 13, ...
Police block off streets around Convention Center Drive and Paradise Road on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (NDOT FASTCam)
More Stories
(LtoR) Councilman Dan Stewart, Councilwoman Monica Larson, Mayor Michelle Romero, Councilwoman ...
Police report on Henderson Councilwoman Cox lists more allegations
A Las Vegas police officer was injured Thursday morning after a vehicle pursuit involving a sus ...
Las Vegas officer injured after pursuit with possible kidnapping suspect
Council member Carrie Cox speaks with Jim Seebock nearby during a Henderson City Council meetin ...
‘You need to leave my office’: Grand jury transcripts show rift between Henderson councilwomen
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide Thursday morning in the southeas ...
Man shot, killed in southeast Las Vegas, police say
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 13, 2025 - 12:04 pm
 
Updated November 13, 2025 - 12:24 pm

Police are investigating an incident Thursday where a suspicious item was left near a business in the 300 block Convention Center Drive.

“Through the course of the investigation, detectives determined that a small explosion occurred but no injuries have been reported at this time,” the Metropolitan Police Department said in a release.

“Out of the abundance of caution, Westbound and Eastbound traffic on Convention Center Drive from South Las Vegas Boulevard to Paradise Road has been shut down,” police added. “Please avoid the area, as this is an ongoing investigation”.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
Shooting on I-11 sends one person to hospital
By / RJ

A shooting on southbound Interstate 11 between Flamingo Road and Tropicana Avenue sent one person to a local hospital Monday after being shot, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

MORE STORIES