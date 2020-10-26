Police investigate stabbing in east Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating a report of a stabbing at an apartment complex in southeast Las Vegas early Monday.

Las Vegas police detain a man near Mountain Vista Street and East Tropicana Avenue about 5:20 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A large police presence was observed in the area of Tropicana Avenue and Mountain Vista Street at 5:20 a.m. Police were later observed arresting a man in a convenience store parking lot at the intersection of Mountain Vista and Russell Road in a related development.

Further details were not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

