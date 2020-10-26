42°F
Crime

Police investigate stabbing in east Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 26, 2020 - 7:22 am
 

Las Vegas police are investigating a report of a stabbing at an apartment complex in southeast Las Vegas early Monday.

A large police presence was observed in the area of Tropicana Avenue and Mountain Vista Street at 5:20 a.m. Police were later observed arresting a man in a convenience store parking lot at the intersection of Mountain Vista and Russell Road in a related development.

Further details were not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

