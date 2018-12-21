Police investigating after body found in southeast Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received a call about 6:45 a.m. Friday from someone who said they believed they had discovered a body at the end of a cul-de-sac on Pinecrest Street.

Las Vegas police are investigating after a body was discovered Friday morning in a southeast valley neighborhood, the department said.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received a call about 6:45 a.m. Friday from someone who reported a body at the end of a cul-de-sac on Pinecrest Street, near the intersection of East Flamingo and South Sandhill roads, said department spokesman Officer Aden Ocampo-Gomez.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene, Ocampo-Gomez said.

Ocampo-Gomez did not know whether the body had any signs of violence, but homicide detectives do not respond to deaths that appear natural, he said. He did not know the gender or age of the person who died.

Detectives were still at the scene shortly before 11 a.m., he said.

No further information was available.

