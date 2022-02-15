66°F
Police investigating allegations restaurant served ‘adulterated’ food

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 15, 2022 - 10:57 am
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Police are investigating allegations that a northwest Las Vegas restaurant served “adulterated” food.

The Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement that it has taken “multiple reports” about a restaurant on the 5700 block of Centennial Center Boulevard. The Southern Nevada Health District is also investigating the restaurant, police said.

Multiple social media and internet posts identified the restaurant as Secret of Siam, 5705 Centennial Center Blvd. Reviewers said they felt “odd” after eating at the restaurant, with some saying they ended up in the hospital and others saying they later tested positive for THC.

A phone number listed for the restaurant was out of service on Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan @reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

