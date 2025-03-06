Police investigating area near downtown as part of shooting
According to Metro, the investigation was centered in the 1700 block of East Charleston Boulevard, a few blocks west of the Charleston intersection with Eastern Avenue.
The Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday afternoon that an investigation into a shooting was ongoing just east of downtown Las Vegas.
The department said “several individuals” had been detained in relation to the shooting incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
