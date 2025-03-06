Police investigating area near downtown as part of shooting

According to Metro, the investigation was centered in the 1700 block of East Charleston Boulevard, a few blocks west of the Charleston intersection with Eastern Avenue.

Man tells police he shot friend after night of Las Vegas partying

Infant’s death at Lake Havasu under review for potential homicide charges

A Metropolitan Police Department vehicle sits outside of Albertsons in the 1700 block of East Charleston Blvd on Wednesday, March 5, 2025 in Las Vegas, NV. A search warrant was served in the area for an ongoing shooting investigation. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday afternoon that an investigation into a shooting was ongoing just east of downtown Las Vegas.

According to Metro, the investigation was centered in the 1700 block of East Charleston Boulevard, a few blocks west of the intersection of Charleston and Eastern Avenue.

The department said “several individuals” had been detained in relation to the shooting incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.