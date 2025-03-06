54°F
Crime

Police investigating area near downtown as part of shooting

A Metropolitan Police Department vehicle sits outside of Albertsons in the 1700 block of East C ...
A Metropolitan Police Department vehicle sits outside of Albertsons in the 1700 block of East Charleston Blvd on Wednesday, March 5, 2025 in Las Vegas, NV. A search warrant was served in the area for an ongoing shooting investigation. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 5, 2025 - 7:37 pm
 

The Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday afternoon that an investigation into a shooting was ongoing just east of downtown Las Vegas.

According to Metro, the investigation was centered in the 1700 block of East Charleston Boulevard, a few blocks west of the intersection of Charleston and Eastern Avenue.

The department said “several individuals” had been detained in relation to the shooting incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.

