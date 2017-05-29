Police investigating central valley abduction

Las Vegas police are investigating an abduction Sunday night in the central valley.

Officers are asking for the public’s help in finding 23-year-old Brandon Lujan, who was last seen being forced into a sedan about 7:35 p.m. near Rainbow and Charleston boulevards.

Metropolitan Police Department described Lujan as 6-feet-tall, weighing 200 lbs with brown eyes and black hair. Police said the car was a mid-2000s four-door sedan. It was dark blue with a light tint. It didn’t have plates.

Metro said there were four possible abductors, all of whom were armed. Police described three of them:

– A Hispanic man in his 40s, described as 5-feet, 3-inches tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a blue and white striped shirt and jeans.

– A Hispanic man in his 30s, described as 5-feet, 8-inches tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a dark shirt, tan pants and had a brown baseball hat.

– A Hispanic woman in her 30s. Her height and weight were not known. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with dark pants. She was described as having long brown hair and sunglasses.

Officers urged anybody with information to call Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591 or 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

