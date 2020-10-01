Police investigating death of 7-month-old Summerlin boy

The Department of Family Services was called to a Las Vegas home three times in the past three years for possible child neglect before the child died, records show.

The Department of Family Services was called to a Las Vegas home three times in the last three years for possible child neglect before an infant was found unresponsive in the home this month, records show.

Las Vegas police are investigating the death of the infant, Ace Martinelli, who died Sept. 18. He was a day short of 8 months old, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

The coroner’s office has not yet determined a cause and manner of death for the baby boy. Las Vegas police declined to comment, citing an ongoing investigation into the death.

Records document three prior claims of alleged neglect in the home — the first filed in July 2017, the second filed in October 2019. Child Protective Services deemed both unsubstantiated, records show.

Child Protective Services deemed a third claim — filed Jan. 20, the day after the child was born — substantiated.

“The family was provided with appropriate brochures, as well as information regarding community resources and services based on their needs,” the report reads, noting that the case was closed.

