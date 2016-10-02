Police investigating homicide in southeast Las Vegas

Police are investigating a homicide in the southeast valley Saturday night. The homicide took place in the 5300 block of Surrey Street, near Hacienda Avenue, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police are investigating a homicide in the southeast valley Saturday night.

The homicide took place in the 5300 block of Surrey Street, near Hacienda Avenue, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Metro received a call about 7:25 p.m. reporting the incident, Metro Lt. C.J. Jenkins said.

Detectives from Metro’s homicide section are investigating the residence, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

Contact Christian Bertolaccini at cbertolaccini@reviewjournal.com and 702-383-0381. Follow @bertolaccinic on Twitter.