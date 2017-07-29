ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Crime

Police investigating officer-involved shooting in central Las Vegas

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 29, 2017 - 7:22 am
 

Las Vegas police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Saturday morning in the central valley.

The shooting was reported about 4 a.m. Saturday on the 1800 block of Western Avenue, near Sahara Avenue and Highland Drive, according to police.

Metropolitan Police Lt. Peter Kisfalvi said no one was injured in the shooting.

At the scene, a gas station and gentleman’s club were shut down while police investigated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Crime Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like