Police investigating officer-involved shooting in central Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Saturday morning in the central valley.

At the scene, a gas station and gentleman’s club were shut down while police investigated. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal

Las Vegas police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Saturday morning in the central valley.

The shooting was reported about 4 a.m. Saturday on the 1800 block of Western Avenue, near Sahara Avenue and Highland Drive, according to police.

Metropolitan Police Lt. Peter Kisfalvi said no one was injured in the shooting.

At the scene, a gas station and gentleman’s club were shut down while police investigated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.