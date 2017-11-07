Police investigating severe beating of woman in downtown Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating a severe beating of a 59-year-old woman that took place Nov. 1 near 11th Street and Bridger Avenue.

Police seek help finding man who attacked 59-year-old woman

At a Tuesday afternoon press conference, Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Andy Walsh said the woman, whom he did not identify, was beaten in the middle of the street for “no apparent reason.” Her injuries included a brain bleed, a broken mandible and blood pooling in her lungs.

Walsh said the woman was neither robbed nor sexually assaulted.

Walsh described the suspected perpetrator, also unnamed, as a muscularly built Hispanic man, standing 5 foot 5 inches and weighing 160 pounds.

Anyone with information on this case may call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

